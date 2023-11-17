MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has plunged by -8.89 when compared to previous closing price of 0.91, but the company has seen a -10.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC International TV reported 2023-10-15 that Prashant Aggarwal, CEO of the Asian fintech firm, discusses the completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company Bridgetown Holdings and his “neutral reaction” to its having slid on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNY is 14.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNY on November 17, 2023 was 110.09K shares.

MNY’s Market Performance

MNY’s stock has seen a -10.69% decrease for the week, with a -69.57% drop in the past month and a -91.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.37% for MoneyHero Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.62% for MNY stock, with a simple moving average of -90.85% for the last 200 days.

MNY Trading at -85.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.03%, as shares sank -67.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY fell by -10.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3356. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -91.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.