Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Stock Sees a-0.36 Decrease

In the past week, MUFG stock has gone up by 3.09%, with a monthly gain of 0.97% and a quarterly surge of 11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for MUFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.73% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) is 8.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) is $9.17, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On November 17, 2023, MUFG’s average trading volume was 3.16M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 8.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that This week’s earnings lineup has been highlighted by quite a few small-cap stocks that have strengthening prospects after posting impressive quarterly results on Tuesday.

MUFG Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.