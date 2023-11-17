Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPW is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPW is $7.30, which is $2.71 above the current price. The public float for MPW is 589.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPW on November 17, 2023 was 14.39M shares.

MPW) stock’s latest price update

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.37 in relation to its previous close of 4.75. However, the company has experienced a -1.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Amid soaring inflation, interest rates have also surged. Fixed income options such as certificates of deposit are paying the highest interest rates that they’ve offered in more than a decade.

MPW’s Market Performance

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has seen a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.37% decline in the past month and a -33.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for MPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for MPW stock, with a simple moving average of -43.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPW Trading at -12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc saw -58.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.05 for the present operating margin

+75.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc stands at +58.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value -0.41, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.