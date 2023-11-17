Maximus Inc. (MMS) Stock Faces 3.27% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Maximus Inc. (MMS) has seen a 9.88% increase in the past week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month, and a 3.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for MMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for MMS’s stock, with a 3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Maximus Inc. (MMS) by analysts is $100.33, which is $17.56 above the current market price. The public float for MMS is 60.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MMS was 271.96K shares.

MMS) stock’s latest price update

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.98 in comparison to its previous close of 78.84, however, the company has experienced a 9.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jessica Batt – VP of IR David Mutryn – CFO Bruce Caswell – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Charlie Strauzer – CJS Securities Bert Subin – Stifel Operator Greetings. Welcome to Maximus Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $102 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMS Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.24. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Caswell Bruce, who sale 21,049 shares at the price of $74.68 back on Sep 29. After this action, Caswell Bruce now owns 233,010 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $1,571,939 using the latest closing price.

Baylinson Ilene R., the General Mgr – Health & Human of Maximus Inc., sale 7,073 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Baylinson Ilene R. is holding 17,083 shares at $528,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+18.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return is now at value 10.06, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Based on Maximus Inc. (MMS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.29. Total debt to assets is 37.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maximus Inc. (MMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.