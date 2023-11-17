Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.69 compared to its previous closing price of 58.31. However, the company has seen a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Crude oil prices have corrected by approximately 18% since September, leading investors to explore opportunities for a rebound. Short-term investors may prefer crude oil-focused futures or ETFs, such as /CL or the United States Oil ETF. The United States is currently the world’s largest producer of crude oil, with the Permian Basin being a strategically important region for oil exploration and production.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTDR is $75.87, which is $19.71 above the current price. The public float for MTDR is 109.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on November 17, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stock saw a decrease of 1.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Matador Resources Co (MTDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.06% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.90. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Foran Joseph Wm, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $55.40 back on Nov 16. After this action, Foran Joseph Wm now owns 22,637 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $110,800 using the latest closing price.

Byerley William M, the Director of Matador Resources Co, purchase 158 shares at $63.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Byerley William M is holding 49,199 shares at $9,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 13.27 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.