Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) is $233.82, which is $31.54 above the current market price. The public float for LOW is 576.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on November 17, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

LOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has plunged by -1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 204.85, but the company has seen a 6.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that The retail sector is in focus with the earnings releases of big retailers lined up.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW’s stock has risen by 6.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.56% and a quarterly drop of -7.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for LOW’s stock, with a -3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $194 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.51. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.