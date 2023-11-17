Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) is $12.65, which is $5.7 above the current market price. LAC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LAC on November 17, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

LAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) has decreased by -7.82 when compared to last closing price of 7.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that The EV sector is a beacon of modern transportation, encompassing not just vehicles but also critical components. Against this backdrop, undervalued battery stocks present a fascinating opportunity for forward-looking investors.

LAC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for LAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for LAC’s stock, with a -15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAC Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -2.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) saw -31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.69. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.