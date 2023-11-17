Lilium N.V (LILM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lilium N.V (LILM) by analysts is $2.37, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 223.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LILM was 3.41M shares.

LILM stock's latest price update

The stock of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) has decreased by -4.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Years ago, hearing “cars will fly someday” sounded crazy. Today, it is more than a reality.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has risen by 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.48% and a quarterly drop of -13.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.78% for Lilium N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.34% for LILM’s stock, with a -10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +35.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7552. In addition, Lilium N.V saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The total capital return value is set at -93.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.86.

Based on Lilium N.V (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lilium N.V (LILM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.