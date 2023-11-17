Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is 28.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRS is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is $21.75, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for DRS is 50.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.27% of that float. On November 17, 2023, DRS’s average trading volume was 708.88K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.21 in relation to its previous close of 20.79. However, the company has experienced a -5.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that There is an ocean of stocks in the U.S. with hundreds of names representing quality companies. For perspective, the New York Stock Exchange lists more than 2,500 stocks and the NASDAQ lists more than 3,300.

DRS’s Market Performance

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has experienced a -5.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a 13.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for DRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.45% for DRS’s stock, with a 15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.49. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.69. Equity return is now at value 8.41, with 4.75 for asset returns.

Based on Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.63. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.