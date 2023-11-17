Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) is above average at 23.61x. The 36-month beta value for LRCX is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LRCX is $698.48, which is $3.82 above than the current price. The public float for LRCX is 130.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on November 17, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.83 in relation to its previous close of 700.44. However, the company has experienced a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-11-15 that In August of this year, renowned investor Michael Burry captured attention by disclosing a substantial bearish position of $1.6 billion against the US stock market. Over subsequent months, scrutiny intensified as the performance of Burry’s investment unfolded amid market fluctuations.

LRCX’s Market Performance

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has seen a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.40% gain in the past month and a 3.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for LRCX’s stock, with a 17.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $635.85. In addition, Lam Research Corp. saw 65.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from LORD PATRICK J, who sale 1,845 shares at the price of $691.67 back on Nov 14. After this action, LORD PATRICK J now owns 9,892 shares of Lam Research Corp., valued at $1,276,131 using the latest closing price.

LORD PATRICK J, the Executive Vice President of Lam Research Corp., sale 1,845 shares at $675.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that LORD PATRICK J is holding 11,737 shares at $1,245,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corp. stands at +25.89. The total capital return value is set at 42.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.34. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 21.32 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.