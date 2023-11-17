Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has decreased by -2.83 when compared to last closing price of 21.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Bryan McCarthy – SVP, Corporate Marketing and Communications John Kite – Chairman and CEO Tom McGowan – President and COO Heath Fear – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Craig Mailman – Citi Lizzy Doykan – Bank of America Connor Mitchell – Piper Sandler Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Securities Wesley Golladay – Baird Michael Mueller – JPMorgan Linda Tsai – Jefferies Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Kite Realty Group Trust Earnings Conference Call.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KRG is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRG is $25.10, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for KRG on November 17, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has seen a -0.44% decrease for the week, with a -0.58% drop in the past month and a -6.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.29% for KRG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

KRG Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, who sale 255 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, WURTZEBACH CHARLES H now owns 61,737 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $5,383 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 12,946 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 778,506 shares at $289,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.