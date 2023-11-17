J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.68 compared to its previous closing price of 160.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-16 that Dan Fachner, J&J Snacks Foods CEO, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the company’s recent earnings results, the state of the consumer, and more.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is $190.00, which is $21.61 above the current market price. The public float for JJSF is 14.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JJSF on November 17, 2023 was 61.75K shares.

JJSF’s Market Performance

The stock of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has seen a 5.22% increase in the past week, with a 8.88% rise in the past month, and a 2.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for JJSF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for JJSF’s stock, with a 8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JJSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JJSF stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for JJSF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JJSF in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $171 based on the research report published on December 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JJSF Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JJSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JJSF rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.00. In addition, J&J Snack Foods Corp. saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JJSF starting from Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber, who sale 625 shares at the price of $167.22 back on Aug 15. After this action, Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber now owns 70,709 shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp., valued at $104,514 using the latest closing price.

Kehoe Mary Lou, the VP, Human Resources of J&J Snack Foods Corp., sale 300 shares at $176.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kehoe Mary Lou is holding 417 shares at $52,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JJSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.77 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for J&J Snack Foods Corp. stands at +3.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 8.89, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), the company’s capital structure generated 12.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.45. Total debt to assets is 8.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.