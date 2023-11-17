Janover Inc (JNVR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JNVR is 3.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNVR on November 17, 2023 was 43.06K shares.

Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR)’s stock price has soared by 41.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, today announced that Blake Janover, CEO and Bruce Rosenbloom, CFO of Janover, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida.Presentation details are as follows:

JNVR’s Market Performance

Janover Inc (JNVR) has experienced a 34.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.85% rise in the past month, and a -22.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.37% for JNVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.72% for JNVR’s stock, with a -19.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JNVR Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.78%, as shares surge +17.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNVR rose by +34.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8239. In addition, Janover Inc saw -73.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNVR starting from HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON, who purchase 4,002 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 22. After this action, HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON now owns 10,000 shares of Janover Inc, valued at $5,002 using the latest closing price.

HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON, the Director of Janover Inc, purchase 998 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON is holding 5,998 shares at $1,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Janover Inc stands at -58.66. The total capital return value is set at -325.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -249.41.

Based on Janover Inc (JNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.65. Total debt to assets is 8.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.51.

The receivables turnover for the company is 25.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Janover Inc (JNVR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.