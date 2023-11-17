INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INVO is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INVO is $2.00, which is $0.26 above the current price. The public float for INVO is 2.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on November 17, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) has plunged by -8.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.91, but the company has seen a 32.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO’s stock has risen by 32.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 194.92% and a quarterly rise of 16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.26% for INVO Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.25% for INVO’s stock, with a -68.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at 63.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.39%, as shares surge +227.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +35.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4289. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -79.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1061.05, with -72.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.