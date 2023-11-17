Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) is $6.00, which is $12.53 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 6.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INBS on November 17, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-08 that Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The company announced that offering yesterday, and then released details of the offering early this morning.

INBS’s Market Performance

INBS’s stock has risen by 18.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 92.52% and a quarterly drop of -70.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.24% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.29% for INBS’s stock, with a -82.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INBS Trading at -23.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.96%, as shares surge +112.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +18.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3209. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -86.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. The total capital return value is set at -158.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.14. Equity return is now at value -357.06, with -125.65 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.01. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.