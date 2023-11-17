ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.11 in relation to its previous close of 22.51. However, the company has experienced a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Despite concerns related to higher restructuring costs, Zacks Foreign Bank industry stocks like Mitsubishi (MUFG), ICICI Bank (IBN) and UBS will benefit from higher rates.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $28.67, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on November 17, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month, and a -2.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for IBN’s stock, with a -1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.45. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.