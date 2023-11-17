Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBM is $6.94, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 348.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for HBM on November 17, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has dropped by -2.05 compared to previous close of 4.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-09 that (Kitco News) – Hudbay said yesterday it achieved record quarterly revenue of $480.5 million with strong copper production of 41,964 tonnes and record quarterly gold production of 101,417 ounces.

HBM’s Market Performance

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.32% decline in the past month and a -8.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for HBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for HBM’s stock, with a -12.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBM Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.54. Equity return is now at value 1.01, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.20. Total debt to assets is 28.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.