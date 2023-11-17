Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has dropped by -6.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is in the news Thursday after the cybersecurity solutions company announced a new Chief Financial Officer. Kobi Levi is joining as the next CFO of HUB Cyber Security.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. On November 17, 2023, HUBC’s average trading volume was 10.06M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a -7.94% decrease in the past week, with a -33.82% drop in the past month, and a -29.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.91% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.73% for HUBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.18% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -23.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.06%, as shares sank -46.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -7.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5080. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.