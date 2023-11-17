Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 5.37. However, the company has seen a 20.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-10-06 that (Kitco News) – Harmony Gold reported today that an employee tragically lost their life at its Tshepong North mine, following a gravity-related fall of ground incident, early morning on Friday, 6 October 2023, near Odendaalsrus, in the Free State province of South Africa.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is $4.13, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 619.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on November 17, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY’s stock has seen a 20.04% increase for the week, with a 11.45% rise in the past month and a 55.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.30% for HMY’s stock, with a 29.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMY Trading at 22.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 60.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.18. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.