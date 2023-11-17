Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) has increased by 4.85 when compared to last closing price of 12.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 48.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for GYRE is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price estimated by analysts for GYRE is $45.00, which is $32.03 above than the current price. The public float for GYRE is 75.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of GYRE on November 17, 2023 was 32.28K shares.

GYRE’s Market Performance

GYRE’s stock has seen a 48.40% increase for the week, with a 105.82% rise in the past month and a 59.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.39% for Gyre Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 65.04% for GYRE’s stock, with a 150.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GYRE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GYRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GYRE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GYRE Trading at 75.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares surge +115.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GYRE rose by +48.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Gyre Therapeutics Inc saw 164.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gyre Therapeutics Inc stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value -269.01, with -215.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.