GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) by analysts is $30.00, which is $26.89 above the current market price. The public float for GVP is 2.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GVP was 120.01K shares.

GVP) stock’s latest price update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.22 compared to its previous closing price of 3.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Adam Lowensteiner – VP, Lytham Partners Kyle Loudermilk – President and CEO Emmett Pepe – CFO Operator Good day, and welcome to the GSE Systems Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

GVP’s Market Performance

GVP’s stock has fallen by -13.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 68.11% and a quarterly drop of -18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.93% for GSE Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.97% for GVP’s stock, with a -38.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares surge +76.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP fell by -13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, GSE Systems, Inc. saw -56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems, Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems, Inc. stands at -32.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.86. Equity return is now at value -94.92, with -31.31 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 14.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.