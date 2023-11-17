Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.78 in comparison to its previous close of 10.03, however, the company has experienced a -30.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Investors in Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN ) have had little to cheer in recent years, as this discount marketplace company has seen continued deterioration in both the company’s fundamentals and its outlook. Today, GRPN stock dropped another 40%, partly due to continued deterioration in the company’s outlook and fundamentals following its earnings report.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Groupon Inc (GRPN) by analysts is $13.75, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for GRPN is 16.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.15% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GRPN was 1.54M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN’s stock has seen a -30.95% decrease for the week, with a -28.73% drop in the past month and a -17.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for Groupon Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.45% for GRPN’s stock, with a 19.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRPN Trading at -25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -25.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN fell by -30.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc, sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -584.21, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.