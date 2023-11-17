Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is 10.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTN is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) is $12.29, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for GTN is 82.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. On November 17, 2023, GTN’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

The stock of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has decreased by -2.66 when compared to last closing price of 7.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Hilton Howell – Chairman, CEO Sandy Breland – Chief Operating Officer Pat LaPlatney – President & Co-CEO Kevin Latek – Chief Legal & Development Officer James Ryan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Watts – Deutsche Bank Steven Cahall – Wells Fargo Daniel Kurnos – Benchmark Nicholas Zangler – Stephens Inc. Alan Gould – Luke Capital Craig Huber – Huber Research James Goss – Barrington Research Michael Kupinski – Noble Capital Operator Welcome to the Gray Television Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I will now turn the call over to today’s speaker, Chairman and CEO Mr.

GTN's Market Performance

GTN’s stock has risen by 5.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.05% and a quarterly drop of -5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Gray Television, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.13% for GTN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Gray Television, Inc. saw -31.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from BOGER RICHARD LEE, who purchase 465 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, BOGER RICHARD LEE now owns 59,693 shares of Gray Television, Inc., valued at $3,182 using the latest closing price.

ELDER T L, the Director Emeritus of Gray Television, Inc., sale 500 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ELDER T L is holding 24,260 shares at $4,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television, Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 4.55, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television, Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.