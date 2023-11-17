Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) is $11.71, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 76.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on November 17, 2023 was 402.76K shares.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.81relation to previous closing price of 4.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants William Cao – Chairman and CEO Wendy Li – Chief Medical Officer Kevin Xie – CFO Conference Call Participants Yigal Nochomovitz – Citi Benjamin Burnett – Stifel Dev Prasad – Jefferies Eric Schmidt – Cantor Emily Bodnar – H.C. Wainwright Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo Securities Joseph Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Justin Zelin – BTIG Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has experienced a 8.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 73.37% rise in the past month, and a 50.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.43% for GRCL stock, with a simple moving average of 58.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 46.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +65.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 108.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -32.38, with -27.34 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.