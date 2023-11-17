Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Golar Lng (GLNG) by analysts is $32.25, which is $10.16 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 100.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GLNG was 825.50K shares.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 21.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that The LNG shipping sector strengthened in Q3, gaining 1.74% while the S&P 500 index lost 2.52%. UPI outperformed SPX with bigger gains and lower volatility. Japan’s “K” line had double-digit returns in both Q2 and Q3, while Excelerate Energy experienced a decline.

GLNG’s Market Performance

Golar Lng (GLNG) has experienced a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.11% drop in the past month, and a -0.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for GLNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLNG Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.54. In addition, Golar Lng saw -3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.