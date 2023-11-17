Globant S.A. (GLOB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.54 in comparison to its previous close of 183.09, however, the company has experienced a 16.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Arturo Langa – Investor Relations Martin Migoya – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Diego Tartara – Chief Technology Officer Patricia Pomies – Chief Operating Officer Juan Urthiague – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tien-Tsin Huang – JPMorgan Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Jason Kupferberg – BofA Moshe Katri – Wedbush Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Kate Kronstein – William Blair Divya Goyal – Scotiabank Surinder Thind – Jefferies Arturo Langa [Starts Abruptly] Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments on our call today may be deemed forward-looking statements.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is 58.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLOB is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Globant S.A. (GLOB) is $224.47, which is $21.42 above the current market price. The public float for GLOB is 41.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On November 17, 2023, GLOB’s average trading volume was 384.93K shares.

GLOB’s Market Performance

GLOB stock saw an increase of 16.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.44% and a quarterly increase of 15.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Globant S.A. (GLOB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.13% for GLOB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLOB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLOB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $202 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLOB Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOB rose by +17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.51. In addition, Globant S.A. saw 20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globant S.A. stands at +8.36. The total capital return value is set at 14.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Globant S.A. (GLOB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Globant S.A. (GLOB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.