Gap, Inc. (GPS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is 46.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPS is 1.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gap, Inc. (GPS) is $12.04, which is -$1.63 below the current market price. The public float for GPS is 209.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.79% of that float. On November 17, 2023, GPS’s average trading volume was 7.86M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

GPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has decreased by -2.84 when compared to last closing price of 14.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Although the revenue and EPS for Gap (GPS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended October 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

GPS’s Market Performance

Gap, Inc. (GPS) has experienced a 1.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.42% rise in the past month, and a 31.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for GPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for GPS stock, with a simple moving average of 30.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $17 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPS Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Gap, Inc. saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Gilligan Sarah, who sale 8,712 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Gilligan Sarah now owns 11,741 shares of Gap, Inc., valued at $121,968 using the latest closing price.

Barbeito Horacio, the President & CEO, Old Navy of Gap, Inc., sale 547 shares at $11.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Barbeito Horacio is holding 0 shares at $6,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gap, Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.55. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Gap, Inc. (GPS), the company’s capital structure generated 269.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.94. Total debt to assets is 52.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gap, Inc. (GPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.