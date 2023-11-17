Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) has dropped by -20.38 compared to previous close of 13.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Peter McGough – VP, IR Charles Gillespie – Co-Founder & CEO Elias Mark – CFO Conference Call Participants Barry Jonas – Truist Securities David Katz – Jefferies Jeff Stantial – Stifel Clark Lampen – BTIG Chad Beynon – Macquarie Ryan Sigdahl – Criag-Hallum Operator Greetings, welcome to Gambling.com Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GAMB is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GAMB is $16.67, which is $5.81 above the current price. The public float for GAMB is 15.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GAMB on November 17, 2023 was 140.41K shares.

GAMB’s Market Performance

The stock of Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) has seen a -17.35% decrease in the past week, with a -18.10% drop in the past month, and a -24.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for GAMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.01% for GAMB’s stock, with a -4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAMB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GAMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAMB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GAMB Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAMB fell by -17.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Gambling.com Group Ltd saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gambling.com Group Ltd stands at +3.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.84, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.32. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.