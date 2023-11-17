FREYR Battery (FREY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FREY is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FREY is $8.99, which is $7.33 above the current price. The public float for FREY is 117.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on November 17, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.78 in relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for FREYR Battery (FREY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY’s stock has fallen by -19.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -57.44% and a quarterly drop of -74.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.08% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.11% for FREY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -75.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -60.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.25%, as shares sank -55.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -19.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8660. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -80.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.