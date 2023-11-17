Foot Locker Inc (FL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) is above average at 13.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foot Locker Inc (FL) is $18.65, which is -$2.18 below the current market price. The public float for FL is 81.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FL on November 17, 2023 was 5.33M shares.
The stock price of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has dropped by -5.32 compared to previous close of 22.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-16 that Foot Locker Inc. FL, -3.82% announced Thursday a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association, that makes the athletic footwear and apparel retailer the official market partner of the professional basketball league. “This exciting partnership cements Foot Locker’s position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture and expands our collaborative journey with the NBA,” said Foot Locker Chief Commercial Officer Rank Bracken.
FL’s Market Performance
Foot Locker Inc (FL) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.06% drop in the past month, and a -17.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for FL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for FL’s stock, with a -30.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of FL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $23 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.
FL Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.89% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -44.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Dillon Mary N, who purchase 5,510 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Dillon Mary N now owns 27,649 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $100,117 using the latest closing price.
Cipriano Giovanna, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Foot Locker Inc, sale 25,554 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cipriano Giovanna is holding 28,791 shares at $1,149,930 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for FL
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +7.91 for the present operating margin
- +29.64 for the gross margin
The net margin for Foot Locker Inc stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 1.93 for asset returns.
Based on Foot Locker Inc (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 97.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 40.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.05.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.