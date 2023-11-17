Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Flexible Solutions International Inc (AMEX: FSI)’s stock price has gone decline by -24.31 in comparison to its previous close of 1.81, however, the company has experienced a -26.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Lower customer orders and reduced pricing hurt sales in Flexible Solutions’ (FSI) Biodegradable Polymers unit in Q3.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flexible Solutions International Inc (AMEX: FSI) is 4.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSI is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) is $6.00, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for FSI is 6.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On November 17, 2023, FSI’s average trading volume was 15.27K shares.

FSI’s Market Performance

FSI’s stock has seen a -26.74% decrease for the week, with a -35.68% drop in the past month and a -49.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for Flexible Solutions International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.15% for FSI’s stock, with a -50.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSI Trading at -41.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -37.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSI fell by -26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9209. In addition, Flexible Solutions International Inc saw -55.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSI starting from O BRIEN DANIEL B, who sale 9,312 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Jul 21. After this action, O BRIEN DANIEL B now owns 4,364,719 shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc, valued at $24,565 using the latest closing price.

O BRIEN DANIEL B, the Chief Executive Officer of Flexible Solutions International Inc, sale 20,100 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that O BRIEN DANIEL B is holding 4,374,031 shares at $53,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+22.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flexible Solutions International Inc stands at +15.32. The total capital return value is set at 19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.61. Equity return is now at value 11.66, with 7.25 for asset returns.

Based on Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.88. Total debt to assets is 17.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.