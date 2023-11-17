FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) by analysts is $48.32, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for FINV is 168.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of FINV was 850.27K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

FINV) stock’s latest price update

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 4.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that -Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on November 20, 2023- SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (“FinVolution”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results, on Monday, November 20, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

FINV’s Market Performance

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) has experienced a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.71% rise in the past month, and a -2.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for FINV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for FINV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $6.70 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FINV Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, FinVolution Group ADR saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.99 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group ADR stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.33. Equity return is now at value 19.84, with 11.67 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group ADR (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.41. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.