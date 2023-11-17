Expensify Inc’s (EXFY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EXFY stock has gone up by 13.57%, with a monthly decline of -19.15% and a quarterly plunge of -47.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.15% for Expensify Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.49% for EXFY’s stock, with a -61.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for EXFY is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXFY is $3.42, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for EXFY is 40.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.81% of that float. The average trading volume for EXFY on November 17, 2023 was 661.90K shares.

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) has surged by 14.11 when compared to previous closing price of 2.09, but the company has seen a 13.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Schaffer – CFO Anu Muralidharan – COO Conference Call Participants Steve Enders – Citigroup Inc. Aaron Kimson – JMP Securities Daniel Jester – BMO Capital Markets Ryan Schaffer Hello. Welcome to the Expensify Q3 2023 earnings.

EXFY Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Expensify Inc saw -72.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Christen Timothy L, who purchase 47,050 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Nov 13. After this action, Christen Timothy L now owns 91,834 shares of Expensify Inc, valued at $100,216 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Steven J., the 10% Owner of Expensify Inc, purchase 1,014,197 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that McLaughlin Steven J. is holding 8,109,222 shares at $1,845,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -39.45, with -17.76 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expensify Inc (EXFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.