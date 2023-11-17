EVgo Inc (EVGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EVgo Inc (EVGO) is $6.38, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for EVGO is 96.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVGO on November 17, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

EVGO) stock’s latest price update

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.06 in relation to its previous close of 3.31. However, the company has experienced a 12.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Investors are loading up on small-cap stocks and other growth stocks as the light at the end of the tunnel brightens. The Federal Reserve is signaling that peak rates may already have arrived.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVGO’s stock has risen by 12.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.55% and a quarterly drop of -27.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.08% for EVgo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.91% for EVGO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVGO Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, EVgo Inc saw -32.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from Sullivan Francine, who sale 600 shares at the price of $4.74 back on Aug 10. After this action, Sullivan Francine now owns 55,246 shares of EVgo Inc, valued at $2,844 using the latest closing price.

Shevorenkova Olga, the Chief Financial Officer of EVgo Inc, sale 17,162 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Shevorenkova Olga is holding 35,820 shares at $82,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-273.88 for the present operating margin

-41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc stands at -51.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EVgo Inc (EVGO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.