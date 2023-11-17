Evaluating the Ups and Downs of scPharmaceuticals Inc’s (SCPH) Stock

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) has seen a 3.26% increase in the past week, with a -13.33% drop in the past month, and a -35.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for SCPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for SCPH stock, with a simple moving average of -38.91% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SCPH is also noteworthy at 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCPH is $18.67, which is $13.6 above than the current price. The public float for SCPH is 23.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.73% of that float. The average trading volume of SCPH on November 17, 2023 was 232.69K shares.

The stock price of scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) has surged by 1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 5.02, but the company has seen a 3.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Q3 earnings report shows positive performance, with Furoscix net sales exceeding consensus estimates. scPharmaceuticals’ progress in securing payer coverage and IDN agreements is driving confidence in its prospects. The company’s healthy financial position and potential market opportunity for Furoscix make it an undervalued investment.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCPH Trading at -17.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc saw -29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

The total capital return value is set at -39.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.57. Equity return is now at value -125.21, with -65.04 for asset returns.

Based on scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.

Conclusion

In summary, scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.