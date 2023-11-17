Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Safe and Green Development Corp’s (SGD) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 276.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 76.84% for SGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 267.98% for SGD stock, with a simple moving average of 102.21% for the last 200 days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

SGD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SGD on November 17, 2023 was 198.08K shares.

SGD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD) has surged by 531.25 when compared to previous closing price of 0.48, but the company has seen a 489.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGD Trading at 102.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 76.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 276.48%, as shares surge +152.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGD rose by +489.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9100. In addition, Safe and Green Development Corp saw -54.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.