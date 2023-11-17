Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gold Royalty Corp’s (GROY) Stock

In the past week, GROY stock has gone up by 9.85%, with a monthly gain of 5.84% and a quarterly plunge of -4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Gold Royalty Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for GROY’s stock, with a -20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GROY is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GROY is $3.64, which is $2.69 above the current price. The public float for GROY is 108.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROY on November 17, 2023 was 415.91K shares.

GROY) stock’s latest price update

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.35, however, the company has experienced a 9.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Gold Royalty Corp. (“Gold Royalty” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GROY) will release its quarterly financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close. An investor webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 15 th, 2023 starting at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) to discuss these results.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROY stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GROY by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for GROY in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $3 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GROY Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROY rose by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3260. In addition, Gold Royalty Corp saw -37.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.11 for the present operating margin

-96.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Royalty Corp stands at -439.81. The total capital return value is set at -4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.50. Equity return is now at value -2.14, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Royalty Corp (GROY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.