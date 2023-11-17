Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Dorian LPG Ltd’s (LPG) Stock

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has seen a 8.87% increase in the past week, with a 33.02% gain in the past month, and a 63.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for LPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.03% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 64.73% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) is above average at 6.22x. The 36-month beta value for LPG is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPG is $34.07, which is -$5.33 below than the current price. The public float for LPG is 33.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.87% of that float. The average trading volume of LPG on November 17, 2023 was 786.94K shares.

LPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has surged by 5.43 when compared to previous closing price of 37.37, but the company has seen a 8.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Investors should buy oil stocks at this time because there’s always a chance that oil prices may rise again in these uncertain times. Buying oil stocks can be risky due to the unpredictable nature of commodity prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $35 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +31.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.03. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 143.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Young Theodore B., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $36.40 back on Nov 10. After this action, Young Theodore B. now owns 98,720 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $182,000 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Tim Truels, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 25,000 shares at $37.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Hansen Tim Truels is holding 186,866 shares at $940,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 29.22, with 15.62 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.