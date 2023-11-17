Evaluating the Impact of -4.72 Increase on Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) Stock

The stock of Confluent Inc (CFLT) has seen a 12.31% increase in the past week, with a -36.13% drop in the past month, and a -41.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for CFLT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.67% for CFLT’s stock, with a -33.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Confluent Inc (CFLT) by analysts is $24.73, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for CFLT is 206.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.23% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CFLT was 4.98M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) has decreased by -4.72 when compared to last closing price of 19.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-14 that Data streaming is going to be a critical technology for the majority of businesses in the future. Confluent is a leader in the industry, but its latest third-quarter financial results disappointed investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $27 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CFLT Trading at -31.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.50. In addition, Confluent Inc saw -14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,519 shares at the price of $29.80 back on Sep 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 426,803 shares of Confluent Inc, valued at $253,866 using the latest closing price.

Sivaram Rohan, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc, sale 860 shares at $29.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sivaram Rohan is holding 332,648 shares at $25,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -57.79, with -19.44 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.