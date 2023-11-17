Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, EOSE stock has gone down by -10.70%, with a monthly decline of -32.02% and a quarterly plunge of -59.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.58% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.52% for EOSE’s stock, with a -50.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EOSE is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) is $9.60, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for EOSE is 151.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.36% of that float. On November 17, 2023, EOSE’s average trading volume was 8.21M shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that EOS Energy Enterprises is a company focused on long-term energy storage, utilizing its own zinc-ion battery technology. The company’s zinc-ion batteries offer advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including longer energy supply to the grid, non-flammability, and lower manufacturing costs. EOS Energy has a large backlog of orders and is undergoing significant capital expenditure to automate its production facilities, positioning itself for future growth in the energy storage market.

EOSE Trading at -38.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares sank -29.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5163. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from Mastrangelo Joe, who purchase 36,500 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Sep 21. After this action, Mastrangelo Joe now owns 590,799 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, valued at $74,810 using the latest closing price.

Demby Claude, the Director of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, sale 20,143 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Demby Claude is holding 62,012 shares at $55,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1196.32 for the present operating margin

-755.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stands at -1282.15. The total capital return value is set at -220.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -255.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.