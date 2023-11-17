Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month, and a -1.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for EPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.46% for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for EPD is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for EPD on November 17, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 26.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that REITs, MLPs, and BDCs are very popular among income investors. Each has unique pros and cons. Overall, REITs are likely the most opportunistic today. Here’s why.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.54. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 137,423 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $259,639 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William C, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Montgomery William C is holding 114,758 shares at $1,330,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.