Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, ENPH stock has gone up by 20.00%, with a monthly decline of -26.78% and a quarterly plunge of -30.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Enphase Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.22% for ENPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.63% for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by analysts is $116.15, which is $25.48 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 131.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.01% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ENPH was 4.53M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has dropped by -2.31 in relation to previous closing price of 92.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Enphase’s (ENPH) IQ8P microinverters come with peak output AC power of 480 watts and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENPH Trading at -15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.91. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -65.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $122.76 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 85,200 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $4,001,927 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc, sale 1,791 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 82,644 shares at $313,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 70.38, with 18.29 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.