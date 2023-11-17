Engagesmart Inc’s (ESMT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ESMT stock has gone down by -0.04%, with a monthly gain of 10.27% and a quarterly surge of 38.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.91% for Engagesmart Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for ESMT’s stock, with a 20.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 155.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) by analysts is $23.54, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 44.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ESMT was 1.09M shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has jumped by 0.22 compared to previous close of 22.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for EngageSmart (ESMT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

ESMT Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, Engagesmart Inc saw 29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.64 back on Nov 01. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 1,671 shares of Engagesmart Inc, valued at $79,240 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Kevin William sale 3,000 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that O’Brien Kevin William is holding 26,713 shares at $67,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Engagesmart Inc stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 3.04, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Engagesmart Inc (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.