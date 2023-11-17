Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) Stock Showcases 9.08% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, EDR stock has gone down by -0.49%, with a monthly gain of 33.70% and a quarterly plunge of -0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.08% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for EDR is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDR is $31.05, which is $6.73 above than the current price. The public float for EDR is 196.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on November 17, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) has plunged by -0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 24.52, but the company has seen a -0.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Marsh – IR Ari Emanuel – CEO Jason Lublin – CFO Mark Shapiro – President and COO Conference Call Participants David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Stephen Glagola – TD Cowen David Joyce – Seaport Global Operator Hello and welcome to the Endeavor’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw 7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 52,080 shares at the price of $24.48 back on Nov 13. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $1,274,741 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 10,416 shares at $22.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 55,705 shares at $232,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.