Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) by analysts is $13.63, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for ELAN is 489.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ELAN was 5.25M shares.

ELAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has increased by 0.70 when compared to last closing price of 11.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that The pet wellness company posted its latest set of quarterly earnings. It beat the consensus analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability.

ELAN’s Market Performance

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has seen a 11.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.44% gain in the past month and a -1.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for ELAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.99% for ELAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELAN Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +26.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Inc saw -5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Inc stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -17.77, with -7.81 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 38.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.