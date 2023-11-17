Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW): A Technical Analysis

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) is $80.47, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 597.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EW on November 17, 2023 was 4.10M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 67.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Instruments sector might want to consider either Integer (ITGR) or Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

EW’s Market Performance

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a 4.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.21% decline in the past month and a -11.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for EW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for EW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $90 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.90. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 8,660 shares at the price of $65.30 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 213,794 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $565,460 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $65.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 39,503 shares at $391,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.23, with 15.89 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.