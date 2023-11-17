EBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 40.62. However, the company has seen a 0.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-11-16 that OpenAI boss Sam Altman said on Wednesday that the company would pause new ChatGPT Plus signups. Some users have responded by listing ChatGPT Plus account details on eBay.

The price-to-earnings ratio for EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is above average at 7.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EBay Inc. (EBAY) is $45.46, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 517.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EBAY on November 17, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stock saw a decrease of 0.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for EBay Inc. (EBAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for EBAY’s stock, with a -8.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $46 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.72. In addition, EBay Inc. saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Boone Cornelius, who sale 4,891 shares at the price of $43.63 back on Sep 19. After this action, Boone Cornelius now owns 49,845 shares of EBay Inc., valued at $213,394 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Edward O, the SVP, Chief Product Officer of EBay Inc., sale 425 shares at $43.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Garcia Edward O is holding 23,073 shares at $18,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 50.56, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on EBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EBay Inc. (EBAY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.