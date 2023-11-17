Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ELWS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ELWS on November 17, 2023 was 81.58K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ELWS) stock’s latest price update

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -8.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

ELWS’s Market Performance

ELWS’s stock has fallen by -8.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.15% and a quarterly drop of -68.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.24% for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.79% for ELWS’s stock, with a -54.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELWS Trading at -30.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.82%, as shares sank -25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS fell by -8.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5695. In addition, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR saw -85.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.10 for the present operating margin

+34.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR stands at -820.95. The total capital return value is set at -71.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.88.

Based on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.39. Total debt to assets is 43.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.