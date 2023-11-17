Doximity Inc (DOCS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Doximity Inc (DOCS) by analysts is $26.45, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for DOCS is 115.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCS was 2.17M shares.

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 25.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Telehealth stocks were all the rage during the pandemic, with many expecting the valuations of these companies to soar due to people staying home and practicing social distancing. However, as the old normal returned, some investors cast doubt over the long-term viability of telehealth stocks.

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc (DOCS) has seen a 23.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.30% gain in the past month and a 14.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.44% for DOCS’s stock, with a -14.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOCS Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +23.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.17. In addition, Doximity Inc saw -24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Overpeck Craig, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $21.55 back on Oct 16. After this action, Overpeck Craig now owns 119,741 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $21,550 using the latest closing price.

Overpeck Craig, the of Doximity Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $21.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Overpeck Craig is holding 120,741 shares at $21,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.04 for the present operating margin

+87.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at +26.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 14.07, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.