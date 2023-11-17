DoorDash Inc (DASH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DoorDash Inc (DASH) by analysts is $99.71, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for DASH is 264.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of DASH was 3.50M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

DASH) stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 95.16, however, the company has experienced a 12.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that DoorDash stock price has increased by 16% since announcing its third-quarter earnings and has gone up by 44% since April. The Company’s financial review shows decelerated revenue growth but improved profitability, with a record-low net loss and margin. Near-term risks include potential stock price decline and lack of catalysts for growth, but long-term upside potential remains.

DASH’s Market Performance

DASH’s stock has risen by 12.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.64% and a quarterly rise of 22.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for DoorDash Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.55% for DASH’s stock, with a 32.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DASH Trading at 19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH rose by +12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.68. In addition, DoorDash Inc saw 94.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from Tang Stanley, who sale 93,000 shares at the price of $92.56 back on Nov 14. After this action, Tang Stanley now owns 44,182 shares of DoorDash Inc, valued at $8,607,905 using the latest closing price.

Tang Stanley, the Director of DoorDash Inc, sale 93,000 shares at $88.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Tang Stanley is holding 44,182 shares at $8,227,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.61 for the present operating margin

+39.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc stands at -20.74. The total capital return value is set at -15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -10.67 for asset returns.

Based on DoorDash Inc (DASH), the company’s capital structure generated 7.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.03. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, DoorDash Inc (DASH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.